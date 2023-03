A fire broke out in Gote Lane, Ringmer, and the East Sussex Fire Service was alerted at 16:10. Currently, six appliances from various locations including Lewes, Uckfield, Preston Circus, Newhaven, Roedean, and Bexhill are at the scene.

The authorities have requested that people avoid the area and close all windows and doors.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified, and there is no information on any injuries or casualties.