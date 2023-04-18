Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Blaze in Heathfield

A fire erupted at a residential property on Back Lane in Cross in Hand, near Heathfield, prompting a swift response from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Since before 5 am this morning, firefighters have been working to extinguish the flames and dampen the scene.

Four fire engines and a water carrier were dispatched to the incident, with emergency services expected to remain at the scene for a “considerable time.” Local residents and passersby are being urged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to effectively carry out their duties.

In a statement released shortly before 5:00 am, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on the ongoing situation: “We are currently attending a fire at a residential property on Back Lane, Cross in Hand, Heathfield. Four fire engines and a water carrier are on scene. Crews are damping down and will remain at the scene for some considerable time. Please avoid the area.”

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or casualties will be reported as they become available.

