Flood warning issued for the Cuckmere River at Alfriston

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Cuckmere River at Alfriston from Shermans Bridge to Deans Place Hotel including Milton Lock and Long Bridge

This means properties are at risk of flooding.

The Environment agency’s advice is

Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on the rising river levels.