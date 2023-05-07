Friends of Conquest Hospital Alert Public to Fraudulent Fundraising Campaign

A warning has been issued by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital after reports of a man in smart attire, wearing an NHS lanyard and carrying documents, knocking on doors in the area. According to the report received from the Friends of Conquest Hospital, the man was requesting people to donate funds for a helipad at the hospital by entering their bank details on an iPad and agreeing to make monthly contributions.

However, it has been confirmed that there is no such fundraising campaign, and neither the Friends of Conquest Hospital nor the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital would ever approach members of the public in this way. The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have urged the public to be cautious and never to give their bank details to a stranger, regardless of the organization they claim to represent.

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have expressed concern that vulnerable individuals may be targeted by such fraudulent activities and advised everyone to remain vigilant and spread the word about this potential scam.