From scruffy to snazzy: Seaford’s bin-tastic transformation

Seaford Town Council has successfully completed its project to refurbish and replace 19 dilapidated bins on the seafront, one bin at the bottom of Seaford Head, and two bins at The Salts recreation ground. The project, which began at the start of 2023, aimed to improve the appearance and functionality of the bins while also being environmentally conscious.

The old bins were in a state of disrepair and in dire need of replacement or refurbishment. Some bins were missing doors, and others were generally scruffy and run-down. To address this issue, Seaford Town Council decided to refurbish 17 of the 19 bins, rather than replace them. The refurbishment process brought them back to an as-new condition.

The project, which took four months to complete, resulted in the installation of smart new blue bins with gold and red lettering. The bins cater to both litter and dog waste and are a vast improvement for the town. The replacement bins were designed to be more environmentally conscious, in line with the Town Council’s recognition of the climate and environment crisis.

