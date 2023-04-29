Saturday, April 29, 2023
Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

by
Police in Hastings have made a significant drug bust, seizing approximately 2kg of compressed cocaine and charging a man in connection with its supply. Acting on community intelligence, officers entered a property on Wilmington Road in Hastings on 21 April and discovered the drugs along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Fear, 28, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property. Fear appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 April and was remanded in custody. He is set to appear at a court to be confirmed on 22 May.

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera, District Commander for Hastings and Rother, emphasized the importance of this seizure: “This is a significant amount of illegal, dangerous substance taken off the streets, which would otherwise have gone on to cause great harm in our communities. The use and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Hastings, Rother, or Sussex as a whole, and we will continue to react proactively to any reports of such behavior.” The police action is expected to have a positive impact on public safety and will contribute to efforts to reduce drug-related crimes in the area.

