Investigation launched into indecent exposure incident at Pagham seafront

Investigation Launched Into Indecent Exposure Incident At Pagham Seafront

Police are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure in Pagham seafront on Thursday, March 30th. According to the local Police, a man believed to be in his early 20s exposed himself in the area late in the morning.

The man in question is described as having dark hair and was wearing a cap, black shorts and a brown hoody at the time of the incident. Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to come forward.

Those with any information are urged to report it online or call the police on 101, quoting serial number 525 of 30/03. The police are keen to identify the man and believe that he may have vital information which could help with their investigation.

