Lewes District Council and Partners Build New Home for Family with Multiple Disabilities

A Family with Complex Disabilities to Move into New Adapted Home

After many years of waiting, a family with multiple and highly complex disabilities will finally move into a specially adapted home. The husband, grown-up son, and daughter have been patiently waiting for a suitable property that could accommodate their unique needs.

The family has faced significant challenges due to their disabilities, so much so that the father and son have not seen each other for over five years, despite living in the same house. However, their situation is about to change as Lewes District Council and its partners have stepped in to build them a new home in Ringmer.

The new home is being designed by a specialist occupational therapy team and will include all the necessary adaptations to allow the family to lead a full life together. Bespoke features such as ramps, hoists, and a room for a 24-hour carer will be incorporated into the property to accommodate the family’s unique needs.

Councillor James MacCleary, Leader of Lewes District Council, acknowledged the family’s struggles and expressed his delight that the council could play a part in making a difference. “I know this new home can’t solve every issue they are dealing with, but it will make a colossal difference, and I’m delighted the council has played a part in that,” he said.

The project received funding from Lewes District Council, Homes England, and a disabilities facilities grant of £180,000. The local contractor, John Farrington & Co, is building the new home and hopes to hand over possession of the property to the family by September 2023.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, expressed her hope that the family would find great happiness in their new home. She also highlighted the shortage of specially adapted properties across the UK and the shared purpose that led to the success of the project.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Communities and Customers, expressed his excitement about the project and how it aligns with the council’s goal of building more homes for local people. “I simply can’t wait until this wonderful new house in Ringmer is completed, and the family are enjoying living there,” he said.

Overall, the family’s new home is an incredible achievement that highlights what can be achieved through collaboration and shared purpose. The family’s struggles will soon come to an end as they settle into their new home and enjoy a more fulfilling life together.