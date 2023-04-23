Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Lucky escape for dog who fell over cliffs in Hastings

Lucky escape for dog who fell over cliffs in Hastings

by
Lucky Escape For Dog Who Fell Over Cliffs In Hastings

Hastings Coastguard Team was called upon to lend their expertise to the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) in rescuing a dog that had fallen over the cliffs in Old Town Hastings this afternoon Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Upon arrival, the ESFRS had already managed to locate and safely retrieve the dog without the need for a rope rescue. The animal was unharmed and was promptly returned to its relieved owners.

The coastguard team was then stood down and returned to their station. However, they took the opportunity to remind the public to keep their dogs on leads while walking near cliffs, particularly as the summer season approaches.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

M23 partial closure causes delays for football fans heading to Wembley

Young driver’s taunting behaviour earns him a hefty fine and points on his licence

Police make arrest following reports of indecent exposure in Bexhill

Car hits lamppost on A23 southbound after hitting standing water

Occupants barricade themselves in bedroom during Worthing burglary

Chichester animal rescue: 54 dogs and two horses seized in welfare operation

Portslade motorcyclist sentenced to 22 months in prison for fatal high-speed race

No time for Phil to chill: New helm at Brighton RNLI answers two callouts

Police arrest two teenage boys linked to Peacehaven Texaco garage robbery

Driver charged with multiple offences after alleged hit and run in Brighton

Six arrests made at Gatwick Airport following a day of incidents

Police a-peel for witnesses after spree of fruit-based assaults continue in East Sussex

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.