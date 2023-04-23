Lucky escape for dog who fell over cliffs in Hastings

Hastings Coastguard Team was called upon to lend their expertise to the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) in rescuing a dog that had fallen over the cliffs in Old Town Hastings this afternoon Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Upon arrival, the ESFRS had already managed to locate and safely retrieve the dog without the need for a rope rescue. The animal was unharmed and was promptly returned to its relieved owners.

The coastguard team was then stood down and returned to their station. However, they took the opportunity to remind the public to keep their dogs on leads while walking near cliffs, particularly as the summer season approaches.