Lufthansa takes off with twice-daily flights from Gatwick: don’t miss your chance to ‘frank-furt’ your way to Germany!

London Gatwick Airport is set to welcome back Lufthansa, one of Europe’s leading airlines, as it launches its twice-daily flights to Frankfurt. The much-awaited route will cater to both business and leisure travellers, providing easy access to one of Europe’s top financial centres.

With Frankfurt’s excellent onward connectivity, travellers can easily access some of Europe’s top business destinations. But the city offers more than just business opportunities. It also boasts a vibrant cultural scene and an excellent culinary experience, making it an ideal destination for those seeking leisure and adventure.

Dubbed “Mainhattan” due to its impressive skyline, Frankfurt’s popularity as a tourist destination continues to grow. And with Lufthansa’s return to London Gatwick, travelling to this German gem has never been easier.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this popular route to our passengers once again,” said a Lufthansa representative. “Frankfurt is a fantastic city with so much to offer, and we can’t wait for our passengers to experience it for themselves.”

The new route is already open for bookings, and Lufthansa is offering competitive prices to encourage travellers to take advantage of this exciting opportunity. So why wait? Book now and get ready for an adventure like no other.

For more information and to book your flight, visit https://gatwk.uk/40PgbTr. 3, 2, 1, luft-off!