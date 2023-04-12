Major Fire Engulfs Garden Nursery In Halland - Uknip

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

by
A severe fire broke out at a garden nursery on Eastbourne Road, Halland, this morning, prompting a rapid response from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). The fire service was first alerted to the blaze at 6:34 AM on 12 April 2023 and has since dispatched twelve fire engines to tackle the ongoing incident.

Photo – Joanne Burdett

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries at this stage. However, local residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed to minimise exposure to smoke, and the public is advised to avoid the area for their safety.

By 8:30 AM, fire crews reported making steady progress in tackling the fire, although the road remains closed, and smoke continues to fill the area. ESFRS anticipates its personnel will be on the scene for several more hours.

In an update at 9:30 AM, the fire service announced it would scale down its response to six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform, reflecting the progress made so far. Nonetheless, the public is still advised to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work to bring the situation under control.

At 12:45 PM, the incident was further scaled down to two fire engines, though smoke lingered in the air. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed for their safety. The A22 has reopened in both directions, but alternative routes are recommended where possible.

Please note that the garden centre remains closed until further notice.

