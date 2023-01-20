Major technical issues force Brighton Swiming pool to close until Easter

Brighton and Council have announced the swimming pools at the King Alfred Leisure Centre will, unfortunately, remain closed until Easter.

Brighton and Hove Council said in a statement:-

The closure follows a breakdown of the 40-year-old boilers and associated control panel which require major repairs.

Freedom Leisure, which manages the centre on behalf of the council, will be contacting customers with options to suspend memberships and re-locate swimming lessons and will provide regular updates.

The gym, sports halls, studios and ballroom currently remain open.

Due to its age, the King Alfred building is becoming increasing difficult to operate and maintain.

The pools were forced to close earlier this month after problems with the control panel and boilers left the building without any heating or hot water.

Investigations by specialist contactors have now found significant problems which means major work must be carried out to replace the building controls and repair the associated boilers.

Despite its condition, the King Alfred is still very well used and Freedom Leisure is working with council officers and contractors to complete the required works as soon as possible and to keep the facility open until a new replacement King Alfred/West Hub is delivered.

Freedom Leisure and the council acknowledge that the closure of this very popular swimming pool is disappointing for its many customers, including those who are currently learning to swim.

Photo – Cllr Robert Nemeth

Darryl Keech, Brighton and Hove Area Manager for Freedom Leisure said: “We are very disappointed that we are not able to open the pool due to this technical failure.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to repair the boiler system and its controls. This is so we can, as soon as possible, heat the water, re-open the pool and provide the service our customers and the residents of Brighton and Hove deserve.”