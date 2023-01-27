Man charged with rape and six counts of sexual assault against lone women in Brighton

A man in Brighton has been charged with rape and six counts of sexual assault against seven different women in the city.

Hanok Zeray, 31, of Ringmer Road in Brighton, has been charged with rape after a woman reported being attacked in Brighton city centre on Sunday, 17 April, 2022.

He has also been charged in relation with five counts of sexual assault by touching and one of sexual assault by penetration in relation to six separate reports in 2022.

Each of the reports came from lone women in public spaces in Brighton, with three incidents on 22 May, one on 19 June and two further incidents on 23 October

Zeray has been remanded in custody pending a trial commencing Wednesday, 3 May, at a court to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Melissa Trevelyan said: “Women have a right to go about their business without having to fear being raped or sexually assaulted.

“These reports came from women who were simply out in public spaces – places where they should have felt safe.

“We are pleased to have a suspect in custody and I would like to thank all of these women for reporting the incidents to police so we could take positive action.”