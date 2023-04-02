Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Man in his 60s assaulted in Eastbourne’s Old Town Recreation Ground

Eastbourne Police are currently investigating an assault that occurred at the Old Town Recreation Ground on Longland Road in Eastbourne. According to reports, a man in his 60s was walking his dog in the park at around 8:45 am on Saturday, 1 April, when he was involved in an altercation with another man.

The man is said to have punched the victim in the face, resulting in a cut to his eye. The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, who is currently being sought by police, is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall, with dark hair and a tattoo on one arm. He was also walking a large dog, believed to be a Doberman cross Great Dane.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the suspect’s description to come forward and report it online or call 101, quoting reference number 47230059674.

