Man in his 80s dies following Hastings house fire

An elderly man has passed away following a house fire that broke out in the early hours of Thursday, April 27th, in Hastings. The emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a residential property on Milward Road.

The man, who was in his 80s, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he sadly passed away on Friday, April 28th. His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from officers.

Although the fire is not being treated as suspicious, police are continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s Office. The matter has been referred to the Coroner, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward and speak to the police. They can get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Headford.