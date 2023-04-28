Man on bike threatens teenagers with knife in Lewes

Police in Lewes are appealing for witnesses after a group of teenagers were threatened with a knife by a man in Pinwell Road. The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday (25 April) and was reported to the police shortly afterwards.

Officers ensured the safety and wellbeing of the teenagers involved and are currently investigating the incident. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

The man in question was described as white, tanned, aged between 30 and 40, with short buzz cut hair and wearing rectangular glasses. He was seen riding a red bike and cycled off along Friars Walk towards the railway station.

Police are urging anyone with information that could help with their investigation to come forward. This can be done by reporting it online or by calling 101 and quoting the serial number 1200 of 25/04.