Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

Police are on the lookout for Wesley White, a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with a warrant issued after he failed to appear at court for an assault charge.

Described as being of medium build and with very short hair, White is a white male who is known to have links to East Grinstead. Police have issued an appeal to the public to report any sightings of the wanted man or to provide information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who may have information on Wesley White’s location is urged to call 999 immediately and quote the reference number 47220135496. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips to the police by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.