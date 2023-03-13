Massive Cracks On Seven Sisters Cliffs - People Urged To Stay Clear - Uknip

Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

Massive Cracks on Seven Sisters Cliffs – People Urged to Stay Clear

written by
Residents and tourists in East Sussex are being warned of the dangers of cliff falls after large cracks have got bigger on the cliffs at the Seven Sisters. This comes after Birling Gap beach was closed due to a recent cliff fall in January 2023.

The local authorities are urging people to take extra care when visiting the area and to stay away from the cliffs.

Photo Used With Permission Of H Peters

The Seven Sisters is a popular destination for visitors to the area, with its stunning cliffs and views over the English Channel. However, the recent incidents have raised concerns about the safety of the area.

Local residents have expressed their concerns, with some calling for more action to be taken to prevent future cliff falls. The authorities have responded by advising people to stay away from the cliffs and to follow the safety advice provided.

Visitors are being advised to stay on designated paths and to avoid climbing or walking near the edges of the cliffs.

The recent cliff fall at Birling Gap beach serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of the area. It is important that everyone takes the necessary precautions to stay safe and to avoid putting themselves at risk.

in a coastal emergency contact the coastguard on 999 immediately.

