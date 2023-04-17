Multiple arrests in Eastbourne’s business “crime crackdown”

Police in Eastbourne conducted a day of action against business crime in the town centre on April 5, resulting in several arrests and the recovery of stolen goods. Teams from various units, including the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, Tactical Enforcement Unit, and Divisional Coaching Unit, collaborated on the operation to catch criminals targeting local businesses.

During the patrol in Seaside, officers observed a man named Jack Beaver behaving suspiciously as he exited a Tesco Express store. Upon confrontation, police found Beaver in possession of approximately £40 worth of stolen goods and a knife. Beaver, 31, was arrested and charged with theft and possession of a knife in a public place. After pleading guilty to both charges in Brighton Magistrates’ Court, he awaits sentencing on May 4.

Another man was apprehended for stealing ready meals from a Cornfield Road Co-op store. The offender received a caution for the theft but was also wanted for recall to prison since February 2019 for a prior conviction in a different area.

Three additional individuals who stole items from the Co-op were dealt with through Community Resolution, including banning notices issued in coordination with the store’s management.

Finally, a man and woman received banning notices from The Beacon shopping centre after stealing trainers worth £92 from Sports Direct. The woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and will be summoned to court.