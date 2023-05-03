Multiple Fire Crews Tackle Blaze At Pontins Camber Sands - Uknip

Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

Multiple Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Pontins Camber Sands

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to an emergency call reporting a roof fire in the main building of Pontins, Camber Sands earlier today. Firefighters from Rye, Hastings, Eastbourne, and Bexhill rushed to the scene at 15:19 on May 3rd, 2023.

The crews used a hose reel jet to fight the fire, and thankfully, there are no reports of any casualties. The police and ambulance services also attended the scene to offer their assistance.

Photo – Rother Police

According to the ESFRS, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. The situation is now under control, and the incident has been handed over to the building control authorities.

