Naming competition launched for new A27 bridge over Cuckmere River

by
National Highways has announced the completion of their work along the A27 between Firle and Polegate, which is expected to reduce congestion, improve connectivity and create safer journeys for all. The new 16km shared-use path is also now open and ready for use by the public.

In addition to the completion of the project, National Highways has launched a bridge-naming competition for the new bridge over the Cuckmere River. The organisation is asking the public to submit their suggestions for a name that is connected to the local area and inspired by something seen along the way.

The winner of the competition will receive a certificate and the honor of having their chosen name displayed on the bridge for all to see. Entries for the competition can be submitted by clicking on the link provided by National Highways.

The deadline for the competition is 5pm on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Click here to enter

