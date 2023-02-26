Newhaven car park transformation begins

The next phase of the plan to transform Newhaven town centre starts next week with the Dacre Road Car Park refurbishment and re-development getting underway on Monday (27 February).

While some of the parking spaces will be out of use for safety reasons, the work is being programmed to ensure the public can still use the car park.

The council is putting signage in place and communicating widely with residents to help limit disruption.

In addition to essential repairs and improvements, when the work is complete it will enable the development of the multi-purpose events space on the upper levels.

Refurbishments include structural and concrete repairs, resurfacing and drainage, new lighting, new lift, improved security, infrastructure to support the events spaces on the top decks, infrastructure for EV charging, and plans for green living walls.

Newhaven councillor and Leader of Lewes District Council, James MacCleary, said: “Many people around town have told me that they don’t feel safe using the multi-storey car park in Dacre Road so I am very pleased to welcome these improvements. The car park has been allowed to slide into a state of disrepair and by upgrading it and improving safety it can do much more to support regeneration in our town centre.

“It is another step in the right direction for Newhaven.”

Lewes District Council is also working to redevelop the old Co-op building and former Peacocks shop unit into a health and wellbeing hub that will see new GP surgeries, Primary Care Network and integrated with health and wellbeing facilities run by Wave Leisure.