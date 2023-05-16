Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Newhaven Coastguard Team Responds to Ordnance

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Newhaven Coastguard team responded to a report of ordnance that had been discovered on a beach near Newhaven Port.

Given the nature of the item, the coastguard team determined that it was necessary to involve military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists to handle the collection and disposal of the ordnance.

It is essential to recognise that ordnance can come in various shapes and sizes, often making it difficult to identify at first glance.

The Coastguard strongly advises against touching any suspicious items or ordnance and urges individuals to contact the Coastguard immediately by dialing 999 if they come across such objects.

