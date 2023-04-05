Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Newhaven man arrested and charged for spraying graffiti on building

A man has been charged with criminal damage after being located by a police community support officer (PCSO) just five minutes after the police responded to a report of him spraying graffiti on a building in Newhaven. The incident occurred at around 11:55 am on Tuesday, April 4, in West Quay.

The suspect, identified as Andrew Bryant, was seen on CCTV and swiftly located by a local PCSO. The 67-year-old resident of Hillcrest Road, Newhaven, was arrested by officers nearby and has now been charged with criminal damage. He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 20.

Inspector Justin Ingham of the Neighbourhood Policing Team praised the PCSO’s efforts and emphasized the importance of their role in maintaining relationships within communities. He added that graffiti and criminal damage cause significant harm to communities and that the police will work with partners to identify offenders, bring them to justice, and address the root causes of such behavior.

