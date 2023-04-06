Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Northeye proposal prompts cancellation of Bexhill council meeting

Northeye proposal prompts cancellation of Bexhill council meeting

by
Northeye Proposal Prompts Cancellation Of Bexhill Council Meeting

Residents of Bexhill-on-Sea have gathered outside the town hall despite the council’s cancellation of a meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, 5th April. The meeting was cancelled due to fears of a large number of protestors who intended to confront councillors both outside the Town Hall and in the meeting.

Northeye Proposal Prompts Cancellation Of Bexhill Council Meeting - Uknip
Photo – Alan Fraser @Apoliticaleye

The meeting was meant to be the April meeting of the full town council and not a public meeting specifically about the Northeye proposals. The council regrets cancelling the meeting but feels it necessary to keep councillors, staff, and the public safe.

According to a statement from the council, there is limited capacity at the Town Hall, so they do not feel that it is a safe place to facilitate a meeting of this importance. However, the council promises to organise a public meeting at a more suitable venue and focus entirely on the Northeye proposal. Details of the meeting will be made available shortly.

The decision to select Northeye as a site for housing asylum seekers was made by the Home Office, and the council was only informed of the decision last week when it became public. The council is fully aware of the deep concerns felt by Bexhill residents following the Home Office decision to house asylum seekers at Northeye.

Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council are working together to assess the impact this would have on the community, and the Town Council will liaise directly with them on behalf of residents.

Northeye Proposal Prompts Cancellation Of Bexhill Council Meeting - Uknip
Photo – Alan Fraser @Apoliticaleye

The proposal for Northeye is not yet finalised as there are further legal matters to be completed. The Home Office must also complete site and toxicology testing before the plan can go ahead.

The council encourages residents to write to Huw Merriman MP with any proposals or ideas that they may think are helpful. Mr Merriman is meeting with the Home Office and will take forward the council’s issues.

The council assures residents that it is always here to listen and support them. Residents can visit the Town Council Hub on Western Road, email their local ward councillor, or keep an eye on the council’s website and social media pages for further updates.

Northeye Proposal Prompts Cancellation Of Bexhill Council Meeting - Uknip
Credit – Uknip
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

Police apprehend suspects after group of youths threaten boy in Bexhill restaurant

Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft in Bodiam

Sussex Police capture man on the run for eight years after rape trial

London Gatwick Airport to Fly to 90% of Pre-Pandemic Destinations this Easter

Wanted man Georgica Tupa with links to Crawley sought by Sussex Police

Newhaven man arrested and charged for spraying graffiti on building

Whereabouts of Louis Sawyer Sought by Sussex Police

Sussex Police officer to appear in court charged with attempted rape

“HECTOR” county lines gang member sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for dealing crack and heroin in Brighton

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

Updated: Fire at Residential Garage in Haywards Heath – West Sussex Fire Service Responds

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More