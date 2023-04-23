Sunday, April 23, 2023
Occupants barricade themselves in bedroom during Worthing burglary

Detectives in Worthing are urging anyone with information to come forward following an aggravated burglary that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 18 April. The break-in took place at a house in Lansdowne Road, near the junction with Wallace Avenue, at around 12:23am.

According to reports, a number of men with South London accents broke into the property, while the occupants barricaded themselves in a bedroom. The suspects reportedly made threats to harm the occupants while they searched the house.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident, but the occupants were understandably shaken. Police are offering them safeguarding support during this difficult time. Meanwhile, detectives are continuing their investigations to establish the motive behind the attack.

The suspects made off with several items, including a laptop, an iPad, and some keys. Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the break-in or captured any relevant footage on CCTV or dash cam to come forward. They are also urging anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230070770.

Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff has described the incident as “traumatising” and is calling on the public to help with the investigation. The police are hoping that someone will come forward with vital information that will help them identify and apprehend the suspe

