Police a-peel for witnesses after spree of fruit-based assaults continue in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks on members of the public in Eastbourne and Hastings that occurred between April 12 and April 14. The seemingly random attacks left several people with injuries, some serious.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, April 12, when a person walking along Bohemia Road in Hastings was struck in the face with an apple at around 7.30 pm. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Thursday, April 13, another person was hit in the arm with a tomato while walking along Firle Road, Eastbourne, just before 8 pm.

The spree continued on Friday, April 14, with a person being hit by a tomato on St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, at approximately 1.15 pm. Shortly after, another person was struck in the face with an unknown object in Ashford Road, Eastbourne, causing minor injuries.

At around 2.40 pm the same day, a person near Lidl in Bohemia Road, Hastings, was hit in the head with a tomato. Two more attacks followed in The Bourne, Hastings. A person was hit in the head with a tomato, and another was struck in the face with an unknown object, causing serious injuries.

Investigator Caroline Bendell, from the Hastings Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and public places.”

Bendell added that in all cases, victims were going about their daily routine when they were hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled from a vehicle. There have been no links established between the victims, but investigators believe the incidents are part of a series.

Police are urging any witnesses or additional victims to come forward. They can be contacted online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1076 of 14/04. In case of emergency, the public is reminded to dial 999.