Police appeal after woman assulted during her morning commute

Wealden Police have released images of two individuals whom they would like to speak to in connection to an assault on a woman during her morning commute on February 7. The incident occurred on the number 29 bus from Crowborough to Tunbridge Wells at around 8:15 am.

The victim was sitting on the top deck of the bus when she was attacked by two other passengers, resulting in facial injuries and leaving her shaken. The bus was reportedly busy with passengers at the time of the assault.

Police believe that the two individuals pictured in the released images may have valuable information regarding the incident and are urging them, or anyone who recognizes them, to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police are also requesting any witnesses or individuals with information related to the incident to contact them through their online portal or by calling 101 and quoting the serial number 231 of 07/02.