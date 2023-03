Sussex Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that took place in Yates, Robertson Street, Hastings. A 32-year-old man from Ashford, Kent, sustained serious facial injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 2am on Sunday, March 19.

The authorities have requested anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information that may be relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist them. The public can contact the police online or call 101, quoting serial 695 of 20/03.