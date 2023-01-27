Friday, January 27, 2023
Police Appeal: Man Found With Serious Head Injury In East Grinstead
Detectives from Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a man sustained serious head injuries in Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, during the early hours of Wednesday, January 25.

Police were called at approximately 1.15 am to Heathcote Drive by crews from SECAmb who were treating a man who was later taken to hospital for medical treatment and remains there at this time.

Police believe the 66-year-old man had travelled from London to East Grinstead by train, before being found by a member of the public.

Detective Inspector Dan McCarthy CID said ”At this time our detectives are working hard to establish how the man sustained these injuries. We are keeping an open mind as we pursue a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are asking residents and businesses located between the train station and Heathcote Drive to check any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage for any potential footage around the time of the incident. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone driving in that area around that time.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we urge anyone with information about how the man sustained the injuries to please get in touch.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time who has information which could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number of 47 of 25/01.

Alternatively this information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

