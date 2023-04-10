Monday, April 10, 2023
Police appeal to the public for dashcam and CCTV footage in search for missing Seaford woman

Police are appealing to the public for help in their search for Deborah George, a 46-year-old woman from Seaford who has been reported missing since Thursday, April 6th.

According to authorities, Deborah was last seen around 9pm on the day she went missing. As the search continues, officers are urging motorists who were driving through the area between 5pm and 11pm to check their dashcam footage for any potential sightings of Deborah. Residents who may have CCTV footage are also being asked to come forward with any information they may have.

Police are particularly interested in the Crouch area, which extends south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head. They are hoping that any footage captured in these areas may provide vital clues in their investigation.

Deborah is described as slim, with shoulder-length brown hair that was worn up at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket, and had headphones with her. She has links to Seaford and Lewes.

Anyone with information about Deborah’s whereabouts or who may have seen her is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference number 1632 of 06/04. The public is also reminded that any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping the authorities locate Deborah and bring her home safely.

