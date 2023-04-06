Police apprehend suspects after group of youths threaten boy in Bexhill restaurant

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Three teenagers have been arrested after an altercation at a restaurant in Bexhill on Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called to Devonshire Road at approximately 6.40 pm after receiving a report of a group of youths threatening a boy in the restaurant.

Upon arriving at the scene, the group had dispersed, but several suspects were later discovered on the nearby seafront. The suspects were searched, and a 16-year-old boy from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of affray, making threats to kill, attempted robbery, possession of cannabis, and being involved in the supply of Class B drugs.

Additionally, two 14-year-old boys from Bexhill were also arrested on suspicion of affray, as well as attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm without intent in connection with a separate matter. All three have since been released on conditional bail as police continue their investigation.

Inspector Olivia Carroll stated that the incident had caused concern among the community, especially given the location and timing of the incident. She went on to praise the swift response of officers, which led to the speedy apprehension of several suspects. Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify and detain any other individuals who may have been involved.

Anyone with relevant information or footage of the incident is urged to contact the police online or via 101, quoting serial 1189 of 03/04. The police are asking for the community’s help in their investigation, and they appreciate any assistance the public can provide.

