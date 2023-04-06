Thursday, April 6, 2023
Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft in Bodiam

Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft In Bodiam

Police are investigating the theft of three high-value motorbikes worth approximately £16,000 from a property in Bodiam Road, Bodiam. The theft occurred between midnight and 1am on Wednesday, March 29, and five suspects are believed to have gained access to a secure lock-up and stolen the bikes, as seen on CCTV footage.

The stolen motorbikes are described as a silver and red Gas Gas txt2001 trial motorbike, a white and blue Husqvarna 430 trial motorbike, and a white and blue Husqvarna TQ trial motorbike.

Investigators are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the motorbikes in the area on Wednesday morning or have any information on their whereabouts since the theft. Police have asked anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting the serial number 240 of 29/03.

Additionally, individuals can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

