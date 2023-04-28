Saturday, April 29, 2023
Police launch search for Peter Harlow over licence breach

Police have launched a search for Peter Harlow, a 36-year-old resident of Pembury, Kent, who is wanted for recall to prison. Harlow has reportedly breached the terms of his licence and police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Harlow is known to have links to Hastings and police have warned the public not to approach him if spotted, but to call 999 immediately.

