Police say wanted man may be in Newhaven

Police are appealing for information to help locate Christopher Barton, who failed to attend court.

Barton had been due to appear in court in connection with possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Officers believe the 43-year-old, of no fixed address, may be in the Newhaven area.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to report information to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 774 of 05/01.