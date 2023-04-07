Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Rat Poison Found in Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns for Dogs

Rat Poison Found in Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns for Dogs

by
Rat Poison Found In Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns For Dogs

Dog owners who frequent the downland around Beachy Head are being urged to exercise caution after rat poison was discovered in a roadside car park. Eastbourne Council officers were alerted to the presence of suspicious pellets that were later confirmed to be rat poison. The pellets were spread on the ground at the Beachy Head West Car Park, where the tarmac meets the downland.

The council’s Neighbourhood First and Environment First teams acted swiftly and cleared the pellets at first light on Monday morning. However, a second batch of pellets was discovered in the same car park later on Monday, prompting another round of cleanup by council officers. Nearby parking areas were also checked, but no additional pellets were found.

Sussex Police have been notified of the incident, and council officers are now undertaking regular checks of the car parks in the Beachy Head area. Dog owners are being advised to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their pets when walking in the vicinity.

If you suspect that your dog may have come into contact with the rat poison, you are urged to contact your vet immediately. Meanwhile, if you find any suspicious-looking substances on the downland around Beachy Head, please report it to Eastbourne Borough Council at 01323 410000.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two callouts for Shoreham RNLI Thursday

Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

Police apprehend suspects after group of youths threaten boy in Bexhill restaurant

Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft in Bodiam

Sussex Police capture man on the run for eight years after rape trial

London Gatwick Airport to Fly to 90% of Pre-Pandemic Destinations this Easter

Wanted man Georgica Tupa with links to Crawley sought by Sussex Police

Northeye proposal prompts cancellation of Bexhill council meeting

Newhaven man arrested and charged for spraying graffiti on building

Whereabouts of Louis Sawyer Sought by Sussex Police

Sussex Police officer to appear in court charged with attempted rape

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More