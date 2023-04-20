A recent wave of vehicle thefts targeting keyless entry systems has targeted residents in the Forgewood area of Crawley. Thieves are using a sophisticated technique known as the Relay Attack, allowing them to capture the signal from car keys even when they are inside homes. As a result, secure homes and vehicles are not enough to deter these criminals.

The Relay Attack involves thieves standing within a few meters of a car key, capturing its signal and using it to unlock, start, and steal the vehicle. This method can bypass the security measures of both the car and the home, leaving owners vulnerable to theft.

To protect keyless entry vehicles from theft, car owners are advised to take several precautions. First, keep car keys and spares far away from the vehicle when at home. Secondly, store keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch like a Faraday Bag. Additionally, re-program keys for second-hand cars and too turn off wireless signals on fobs when not in use.

Vehicle owners should also double-check electronic locking systems. Criminals can use electronic devices to jam the signal from a key fob, preventing a car from locking. It is essential to manually check that a vehicle has locked before walking away. If uncertain, lock the vehicle manually and scan the area for suspicious individuals. Thieves who believe they have been spotted are more likely to move on.

Furthermore, owners of modern vehicles with engine management diagnostic ports should consider fitting a lockable cover. These ports can be used to unlock and start a car, making them an easy target for thieves.

To report vehicle crime in Sussex, please call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/Jiais. In an emergency, call 999.