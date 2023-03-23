Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Curtis Harrison

Sussex Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Curtis Harrison, a 32-year-old who has breached the terms of his release and is now wanted on recall to prison. Harrison, who has links to Uckfield, Crawley, and Tunbridge Wells, has previously been incarcerated for breaching a restraining order.

Harrison is described as a white male with dark hair and facial hair, approximately 5’10”, and of medium build. A reward of £500 has been offered for information that leads to his arrest.

If anyone spots Harrison or has any relevant information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to call 999 immediately and quote serial 478 of 09/01.

Sussex Police have advised the public not to approach Harrison, but to contact the authorities right away.