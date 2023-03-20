Reward Offered To Catch The Man Who Carried Out Noxious Substance In Eastbourne - Uknip

Police are continuing their search for Bradley Moynes, who is currently wanted in relation with an attack involving a suspected “noxious substance” in Eastbourne on 11 February 2022.

A reward of £500 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest following the incident at Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road.

Reward Offered To Catch The Man Who Carried Out Noxious Substance In Eastbourne 1

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries when an unknown liquid, believed to be a noxious substance, was thrown in his face. Two other people were injured in the attack.

Detective Constable Ciara Richardson has said: “Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was swiftly identified.

“We remain in contact with the victims in order to update on any developments, but the current message remains the same – if you know where Bradley Moynes could be or have any information about the incident, please report it online, or call 101 quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

The investigation is ongoing and no other arrests have been made, with police not seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting the serial above.”