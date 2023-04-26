Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX RNLI reallocates lifeboats between Eastbourne and Ramsgate to boost rescue efficiency

RNLI reallocates lifeboats between Eastbourne and Ramsgate to boost rescue efficiency

by
Rnli Reallocates Lifeboats Between Eastbourne And Ramsgate To Boost Rescue Efficiency

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has announced that it will swap lifeboats between its Eastbourne and Ramsgate stations to ensure the most suitable vessels are in place for lifesaving missions. Eastbourne’s all-weather Tamar class lifeboat will be relocated to Ramsgate, while Ramsgate’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat will be moved to Eastbourne.

Rnli Reallocates Lifeboats Between Eastbourne And Ramsgate To Boost Rescue Efficiency - Uknip
Photo – Ramsgate Rnli

This decision is part of the RNLI’s ongoing process to review the allocation of its lifeboats across its 238 stations in the UK and Ireland. The charity aims to position lifeboats where they can save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way, taking into account factors such as water use and risks in each area.

The move, which is cost-neutral, will require minimal retraining for the all-weather lifeboat crews at both stations. The RNLI, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year, remains committed to being a modern, forward-facing emergency services organization. The charity’s primary focus is to ensure the safety and effectiveness of its volunteer crews while making the best use of its assets, as it seeks to save the greatest number of people from drowning.

In a statement, the RNLI explained that the decision was made to “use our assets wisely and appropriately so that our volunteer crews can save the greatest number of people from drowning.” The organisation continues to work diligently to honor its responsibility to donors, making sure that resources are allocated effectively to maintain its lifesaving mission.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Sussex Police report 50% fall in stabbings in high-risk”hotspot” areas

Lifeboat crew comes to the rescue of injured Birling Gap Coastguard member

Four arrested for attempted murder after a man is stabbed in Pevensey

Woman’s life potentially saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after carbon monoxide alarm installation

Lufthansa takes off with twice-daily flights from Gatwick: don’t miss your chance to ‘frank-furt’ your way to Germany!

Man charged with 23 counts of theft in Eastbourne and Wealden

Eastbourne RNLI inshore lifeboat D876 ‘David H’ launches for 6th time

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure on Brighton bus

Police launches search for wanted man, Luke Tytler

Local residents see enforcement as Ore-some solution to parking woes

Local residents see enforcement as Ore-some solution to parking woes

Saltdean Lido’s grand reopening delayed due to unexpected water leak

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.