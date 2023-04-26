Rnli Reallocates Lifeboats Between Eastbourne And Ramsgate To Boost Rescue Efficiency - Uknip

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has announced that it will swap lifeboats between its Eastbourne and Ramsgate stations to ensure the most suitable vessels are in place for lifesaving missions. Eastbourne’s all-weather Tamar class lifeboat will be relocated to Ramsgate, while Ramsgate’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat will be moved to Eastbourne.

Photo – Ramsgate Rnli

This decision is part of the RNLI’s ongoing process to review the allocation of its lifeboats across its 238 stations in the UK and Ireland. The charity aims to position lifeboats where they can save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way, taking into account factors such as water use and risks in each area.

The move, which is cost-neutral, will require minimal retraining for the all-weather lifeboat crews at both stations. The RNLI, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year, remains committed to being a modern, forward-facing emergency services organization. The charity’s primary focus is to ensure the safety and effectiveness of its volunteer crews while making the best use of its assets, as it seeks to save the greatest number of people from drowning.

In a statement, the RNLI explained that the decision was made to “use our assets wisely and appropriately so that our volunteer crews can save the greatest number of people from drowning.” The organisation continues to work diligently to honor its responsibility to donors, making sure that resources are allocated effectively to maintain its lifesaving mission.