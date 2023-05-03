Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home EAST SUSSEX Scrappy Thieves Caught Red-Handed in Eastbourne

Scrappy Thieves Caught Red-Handed in Eastbourne

by
Scrappy Thieves Caught Red-handed In Eastbourne

A member of the public alerted officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) to a suspicious vehicle on Victoria Drive, Eastbourne on the morning of May 2nd. The TEU officers were informed that the vehicle’s occupants were taking scrap metal from people’s driveways without permission.

After locating and stopping the vehicle nearby, officers discovered that the occupants did have permission to collect the scrap metal found in the back of the van. However, they did not possess a Waste Carrier’s License and the driver was uninsured.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the driver was reported for driving without insurance. Additionally, both occupants were reported for carrying waste without the necessary license.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that companies or individuals they hire to collect scrap metal possess a valid license. Online resources are available to check for the proper licensing of such companies or individua

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Multiple Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Pontins Camber Sands

William Hobden sentenced to seven years for rape of teen

Dangerous drivers arrested after police chase through Brighton and Hailsham

Police Dog Cara helps track down Worthing burglar

Laurel-less in Crawley: Thieves uproot bushes from unsuspecting victim

Worthing Police appeal for help to solve McDonald’s disturbance

Traffic stop uncovers Dagenham man carrying 250g of cocaine and several phones

Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew responds to two incidents near Belle Tout Lighthouse

Concerns Grow for Missing Brighton Man, Paul Coulter

Police arrest suspect in connection with Eastbourne stabbing

Half of England’s hospitals services affected by nursing staff strike

Teenage boy attacked by group of girls in Lancing park

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.