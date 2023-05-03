Scrappy Thieves Caught Red-handed In Eastbourne

A member of the public alerted officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) to a suspicious vehicle on Victoria Drive, Eastbourne on the morning of May 2nd. The TEU officers were informed that the vehicle’s occupants were taking scrap metal from people’s driveways without permission.

After locating and stopping the vehicle nearby, officers discovered that the occupants did have permission to collect the scrap metal found in the back of the van. However, they did not possess a Waste Carrier’s License and the driver was uninsured.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the driver was reported for driving without insurance. Additionally, both occupants were reported for carrying waste without the necessary license.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that companies or individuals they hire to collect scrap metal possess a valid license. Online resources are available to check for the proper licensing of such companies or individua