Section 60 Order extended in St Leonards

A Section 60 order for the Hollington area of St Leonards has been extended by Sussex police for a further 24 hours.

This order provides officers with the power to conduct stop searches on anyone in this area

Prevention Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Hastings & Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would like to reassure the public that we have not received further reports of violence in the area, however as our investigation is ongoing, this order will remain in place at this time.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us online. Alternatively, you can ring 101 or speak to one of our officers in the area. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“If you have any information about the incident itself, please contact us, quoting Operation Beaumont, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”