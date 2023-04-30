Monday, May 1, 2023
St Leonards assault: Victim injured with blade in late night attack

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault occurred in St Leonards on Tuesday night. The victim was walking on Hollington Old Lane when he was confronted by a group of people, one of whom had a blade. The victim sustained a serious injury to his hand before he was able to flee and seek assistance on Blackman Avenue. He was then taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

In a separate incident shortly after the assault, a man was chased along Blackman Avenue by a group of people in a silver or grey vehicle. The victim managed to get away in his car but was pursued onto the A21 Sedlescombe Road North by the suspect vehicle. At some point during the pursuit, the vehicle carrying the second victim was shot at by metal ball bearings, shattering the rear windscreen.

Police are investigating both incidents and are trying to determine if there is any link between them. There is no believed to be any risk to the public at this time. Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incidents or saw any suspicious behavior in the area to come forward with information. Additionally, anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is also asked to contact the police by calling 101 or contacting them online, quoting serial 0005 of 26/04.

