Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sussex Police investigate tragic discovery of woman’s body on Seaford Beach

Sussex Police Investigate Tragic Discovery Of Woman’s Body On Seaford Beach

Sussex Police confirmed that the body of a woman was discovered on Seaford Beach early Sunday morning, 12 March. The identity of the deceased has been revealed as Olga Jarosz, who was reported missing from London.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragic discovery are still ongoing, however, authorities have notified Jarosz’s family of the devastating news.

Police have emphasized that there is no indication of any suspicious activity in connection with Jarosz’s death. The coroner has been informed and will conduct an investigation into the cause of death.

The Sussex Police expressed their condolences to Jarosz’s family and requested anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the authorities.

