Sussex Police Rural Crime Team Recovers Stolen Van

Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team (RCT) was alerted to a van theft in Rotherfield at approximately 3:20 pm on Monday afternoon. The RCT, along with Wealden Police, began a pursuit of the stolen vehicle at around 4 pm when the driver refused to stop.

However, the chase came to an abrupt halt at approximately 4:20 pm when the driver abandoned the van and fled on foot in East Grinstead.

The RCT quickly recovered the stolen vehicle and initiated a forensic investigation. A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that “our forensic team is now working their magic”

