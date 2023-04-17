Sussex Police to trial new court orders targeting knife crime and serious violence

Sussex Police has announced that they will be participating in a two-year pilot program, commencing on Wednesday, April 19, to test the implementation of Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs). These new court orders will target known knife and weapon carriers in an effort to reduce serious violence and save lives. Sussex will be one of four forces, along with Merseyside, Thames Valley, and West Midlands, to trial this initiative.

SVROs can be issued to individuals aged 18 and older who have been convicted of carrying a knife or bladed article. The primary aim of these orders is to change the behavior of prolific, high-risk offenders and make it easier for the police to search them for weapons. This measure is also designed to protect these individuals from being further exploited by criminal gangs.

Key elements of an SVRO include:

Police officers will have the authority to stop and search a person subject to an order for knives or offensive weapons.

SVROs will apply to offenders aged 18 and over, lasting for a duration of between six months and two years.

If an offender is incarcerated, the SVRO can take effect upon their release from prison.

Breaching a SVRO will be considered a criminal offence, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

This new order aims to supplement the existing efforts of Sussex Police to address knife crime and serious violence. These efforts include Op Safety, local policing operations, and partnership work with the Sussex Violence Reduction Partnership.

Force lead for Op Safety, Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “Being selected to be one of four forces to pioneer this new scheme is testament to the successful work already being done in Sussex to combat knife crime and serious violence.



“Please be assured, just because Sussex has been selected as one of the force areas to pilot this new scheme, our county remains a safe place to live. Our officers who will be serving the orders will have completed a training package from the College of Policing.



“The pilot will be evaluated using different measures including the use of SVROs, reoffending, and the outcome for offenders who are subject to a SVRO.”



Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I welcome the SVRO pilot in Sussex as an additional instrument for the police to use to identify, challenge and hopefully change behaviours of known knife and weapon carriers.



“Whilst early intervention, successful working with partners and effective support remain vital for those who have been exploited in criminal gangs, additional powers such as allowing police to stop and search prolific, high-risk offenders subject to a SVRO, could help our communities to be safer places for everyone.



“I will be monitoring the effectiveness of this pilot and receiving regular progress updates from the Chief Constable.”