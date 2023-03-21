Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Swift response from fire crews leads to successful water rescue in Jarvis Brook, Crowborough

Swift response from fire crews leads to successful water rescue in Jarvis Brook, Crowborough

by
Swift Response From Fire Crews Leads To Successful Water Rescue In Jarvis Brook, Crowborough

A person in distress was rescued by the East Sussex Fire Rescue Service on Tuesday afternoon after they received a call at 13:41 reporting someone in the water at Forest Dene, Jarvis Brook.

Fire crews from Crowborough, Uckfield, Lewes, and Battle responded to the call and were able to successfully rescue the individual from the water.

The rescue service has thanked the public for their quick reporting of the incident and reminded people to be cautious around water, particularly as the weather warms up.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police release image of man linked to Longford Road burglary in Bognor Regis

Ukrainian guests feel welcome in Brighton and Hove, according to survey

Police searching for James Trodd, aka Harland, in connection with £100k frauds

Boy, 17, charged and bailed after attempted late night theft of moped

Reward offered to catch the man who carried out noxious substance in Eastbourne

#FixTheA29: Pulborough residents demand action and answers from council

Meow or never: owners have deadline to microchip their cats

Pevensey Bay welcomes new Changing Places toilet for disabled residents and visitors

Brighton police call for safer and sober enjoyment of the city amid underage drinking concerns

Brighton & Hove’s new cycle hire scheme to introduce 780 bikes, nearly 200 more than previous scheme

Gatwick Airport Reports Strong Financial Results for 2022 Despite Pandemic Challenges

Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Prevention Order and Contacting Child

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More