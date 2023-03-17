The A21 near Johns Cross has been closed in both directions following a serious collision involving two vehicles. According to reports, three occupants in one of the vehicles have suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Three Injured In A21 Collision; 16-Year-Old Arrested On Suspicion Of Multiple Offences

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and aggravated vehicle taking. It is believed that the teenage driver was involved in a police chase before the collision occurred. As per standard practice in such matters, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified of the incident.

The collision has resulted in the closure of both carriageways of the A21, and it is expected that the road will remain closed for some time. The police have urged road users to avoid the area if possible.

The incident has caused a significant disruption to traffic in the area, with many commuters forced to find alternative routes. Local authorities have requested the public’s patience and understanding while they work to clear the scene and investigate the incident.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.