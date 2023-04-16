Tragic motorcycle accident on A29 claims young life, police seek witnesses

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a tragic single-vehicle collision on the A29, Bury Hill, which occurred at approximately 1:55 pm on Saturday, April 15. The incident involved a motorcycle that reportedly left the road and collided with a road sign.

Emergency services from the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) responded swiftly to the scene, where they provided the motorcycle rider with medical attention. Despite their best efforts, the 22-year-old male rider was pronounced deceased. The victim’s next of kin have been informed, and a file is being prepared for Her Majesty’s Coroner.

Police are now seeking any information that could help shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident. They encourage anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to email their findings to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, citing Operation Dalham in their correspondence.