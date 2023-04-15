Two arrested for GBH and officers searching for man who may require “urgent medical attention” after Crawley incident

Earlier today, Sussex Police were called to Peterlee Walk in Crawley following an incident that occurred. Officers have arrested two men, aged 24 and 29 respectively, on charges of grievous bodily harm with intent. Both suspects are in custody at this time.

The police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be in his 20s who may have important information about the incident. This man is described as having dark stubble, wearing glasses, a blue cap, and a blue jacket. Additionally, it is possible that he has injuries that require urgent medical attention.

The police have assured the public that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the wider community. Nevertheless, there will be an increased police presence in the area, including forensic teams, while the investigation continues.

If you have any information about this incident or the individual in question, please report it online or call 101, quoting the serial number 702 of 15/04. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.